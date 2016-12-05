Photos: Dickens in Downtown Historic Plano 2016

Friday December 2nd was the annual Christmas tree lighting held in Downtown Plano. Despite a chill in the air and sporadic showers of rain, lots of people came out to partake in the festivities. Hot, sugar coated pecans, almonds, and cashews sweetened the air while a variety of local singers performed favorite oldies and Christmas classics. Children were able to take photos with Santa, given wagon rides around the park pulled by two beautiful horses, and even slide down the Mr. Cool Luge! as long as they were accompanied by a brave parent. We can’t wait until next year!