Photos: Dickens in Downtown Historic Plano 2016

Friday December 2nd was the annual Christmas tree lighting held in Downtown Plano. Despite a chill in the air and sporadic showers of rain, lots of people came out to partake in the festivities. Hot, sugar coated pecans, almonds, and cashews sweetened the air while a variety of local singers performed favorite oldies and Christmas classics. Children were able to take photos with Santa, given wagon rides around the park pulled by two beautiful horses, and even slide down the Mr. Cool Luge! as long as they were accompanied by a brave parent. We can’t wait until next year!
Cori Baker
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business. Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.