Plan Your Weekend in Plano: December 8th-11th

Thursday, December 8th
- Prestonwood Baptist Church presents The Gift of Christmas: the Living Nativity Scene all weekend long. This year’s presentation includes state-of-the-art, high-resolution video technology with a massive LED video wall, live 50-piece orchestra and nearly 1,000-member cast and choir, flying Santa, live animals and more.
Friday, December 9th
- Theatre Britain presents: The Sleeping Beauty, a traditional British panto! A fairytale told in the style of melodrama, The Sleeping Beauty promises ridiculous fun for all and a heavy dose of fantasy. Read more the show and performance times here!
Saturday, December 10th
- Pancake Breakfast with Santa at Vines High School: enjoy breakfast with Santa before the Christmas Parade! All-you-can-eat pancakes, two sausage patties, and a drink for $5, while children under 12 cost $4. Proceeds will benefit Plano Food Pantry and God’s Food Pantry.
- Plano Lions Annual Christmas Parade starts at 9 a.m. and events at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is Plano Wishes you a Merry Christmas. The parade begins in the parkinglot of the Plano ISD administration building and ends in the Plano Senior High School parking lot. More details can be found here.
- Santa Run 2016 brings together hundreds of community members donning Santa suits for a 5K and 1 Mile Walk/Run. It’s family and pet-friendly (there’s a competition for best dressed pet) and every participant gets a 5-piece Santa Suit with your registration. Read more details on how to register here!
- Holidays at the Heard is one of the most unique holiday event in North Texas. Holidays at the Heard brings the beauty of the holiday season into nature. Guests will see lights and holiday décor along a half mile Heard nature trail. Read more about this event here!
- McKinney’s Annual Christmas Parade of Lights begins at 6:30 p.m. The parade begins at Henry St. and Tennessee St. and goes around the McKinney Memorial Public Library. Map details can be viewed here!
- The Shops at Willow Bend representatives will be strolling the mall and randomly selecting shoppers who will receive two gift cards – one $50 gift card to enjoy and a second $25 gift card to ‘Share the Spirit’ with another unsuspecting holiday shopper this Saturday from noon – 5 p.m.
Sunday, December 11th
- Celebrate the true meaning of the season at the 8th Annual “A St. Andrew Christmas,” at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., at St. Andrew United Methodist Church. This year’s concert is masterfully woven together by Texas playwright Steve McCurdy in a radio show-style broadcast…read more details here!
Other Things to Note
- Deerfield Light Season is in full swing! Check out driving route details here and see pictures of some of the best decorations this year!
- Dec. 11th starts Complimentary Holiday Gift Wrapping Service. Customers at The Shops at Willow Bend will have their purchases gift-wrapped free of charge, but donations are encouraged and will benefit the Congregation Beth Torah.
- In celebration of the holiday season, the team at Kenny’s Burger Joint has added a special burger available only during the month of December. The Kobe Beef Burger features a half-pound patty of Kobe Beef and is garnished with spinach, roasted tomatoes and melted provolone.
- Galleria Dallas is hosting special events all during the holiday season, check out more details here.