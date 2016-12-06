True Food Kitchen, Legacy West’s vegan, GF and vegetarian kitchen

True Food Kitchen specializes in “Honest food that tastes really good.” They believe that healthy and nutritional are not mutually exclusive and in particular cater to those on an anti-inflammatory diet. (Don’t worry, even if you love Cheetos and Twinkies, you’ll still be allowed in the door.) However, for those who are vegan, vegetarian or gluten free, rejoice! The menu offers tons of mouthwatering options for you with all of the taste and none of the hassle. True Food Kitchen seeks to help us all live longer, healthier and happier lives. To this end, they suggest drinking seabuckthorn and acai.

Their Plano location is one of five new kitchens opening up across the country—the third in Texas—and it is slated to open in Legacy West in Spring 2017. We took a look at the Dallas location’s menu to get a taste of what to expect. And it looked really, really good. The menu opens with Honey Lemonade which sounds like the perfect opening to spring and possibly the key to happiness. Cocktails include Ginger Margarita (ginger honey, lemon, elderflower liqueur, añejo tequila) and Chamomile Cooler ( clover honey, chamomile infused gin, sliced orange).

For appetizers, guests can enjoy Charred cauliflower and Farmers Market Crudités, before moving onto Butternut Squash Pizza, Seared Albacore Tuna Salad, or a Spicy Panang Curry. The menu is hugely diverse with grain bowls, fish and clever, healthier takes on comfort food like lasagna or tacos. Did we mention brunch? At brunch, get a cleansing smoothie, Smashed Avocado Toast or a Vegan Chorizo Burrito. Finish on a sweet note with a Ginger Snap dessert cocktail and Flourless Chocolate Cake. Spring 2017 can’t come soon enough.

True Food Kitchen

Where: 7200 Bishop Rd., Ste. 250, Plano, Legacy West

More: 480.905.6920 | truefoodkitchen.com

Want more news on Legacy West? Follow their progress by visiting our Legacy West tag: planoprofile.com/tag/legacy-west