Frisco’s Christmas in the Square

Frisco Square Property Owners Association, NBC5 and the City of Frisco announce the 12th Anniversary of Christmas in the Square. Christmas in the Square is underway and runs nightly through January 1st, 2017 in the heart of Frisco Square, at Main Street and Coleman Boulevard. With over 675,000 visitors in 2015, Christmas in the Square is one of the largest community events in North Texas.

Frisco Square installs over 175,000 lights, 11.5 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension cords to create this a one-of-a-kind computerized light show, nightly between 6 – 10 p.m. Visitors may drive through the streets and listen on their car radios, or stroll along the sidewalks of Frisco Square to enjoy the dazzling display.

Skate the Square Outdoor Ice Rink continues through January 1, 2017. This real ice skating rink is located at the southwest corner of Main Street and Coleman Blvd. across from Toyota Stadium in Frisco Square.

Enjoy the Light Extravaganza from an open air, horse drawn carriage provided by North Star Carriages, the only thing better than walking under the lights, is riding. Carriage rides will be available Thursday through Sundays until January 1st from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm and will be loading at the corner of Coleman Boulevard and Frisco Square Boulevard. Carriage rides are $6.00 per person and first come first serve.

On Saturday, December 10 from 6:00 – 10:00 pm enjoy trackless train rides around Simpson Plaza. Trackless Train rides are $3.00 per person and first come first serve.

Then on December 17th at 5:00 pm Santa and his Elves drop in from the North Pole! Don’t miss all your holiday favorites such as the 4-lane inner-tubing snow slide, carriage rides, trackless trains, Skate the Square and new this year; Santa’s workshop, Frosty the inflatable, snow play areas, snomaze and more!

For the complete calendar of events, please visit www.friscosquare.com/CITS

Frisco Square is a pedestrian-friendly, urban experience that blends shopping, dining, office space, apartment living, parks and Frisco’s City Hall and library. For Additional information about Frisco Square and to sign up for the weekly e-news, visit friscosquare.com.