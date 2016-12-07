Q&A with Jordan Traxler, PISD alumnus now at Christian Louboutin

Were you born and raised in Plano?

I was born and raised in North Dallas (Collin County) and attended PISD schools from primary through high school.

What senior high did you attend?

Plano West Senior High School. Go Wolves!

Did you always want to work in the fashion world?

As a little boy, I was captivated by my mother’s ability to dress for every occasion. Growing up in Dallas, fashion was a big part of my life. Though I did not yet understand how, I knew I wanted to live my life en vogue. It was not until high school that I found an outlet for this particular curiosity. At PWSH, I took two years of Fashion Design and Merchandising under the guidance of Jodi Miller. By graduation, I had solid aspirations in the fashion industry but thought a business degree would better serve my long-term interests. I attended Southern Methodist University, where I received my BBA in Marketing with dual focuses in Consumer Behavior and Product/Brand Management. While there, I was the fashion editor of the Daily Campus and worked at Salvatore Ferragamo. I have never been far from the industry—it is in my blood.

Personally, are you a trendsetter?

I have never thought of myself as a trendsetter, but I do love to curate and edit my personal collection. I do not subscribe to every new trend—not all fashions work for everyone. I choose what works best on me; pieces to round out my wardrobe and make me feel good about myself. I surround myself with creative people, exchange ideas and contribute what I can to the conversation.

How would you describe your style?

I like to think of my style as casual-conservative. A great pair of dark-washed denim, striped button downs, and, most importantly, sharp shoes are my uniform. By no means do I “push the boundaries,” but every once in awhile, I pull out something edgy and unexpected from the archives and catch everyone off-guard. I’m currently waiting for the right moment to break out one of my favorite Dior jackets from the Hedi Slimane collections.

What is your current role at Christian Louboutin?

I am the Assistant Manager of Trainings and Special Projects for the Americas. I oversee the creation and implementation of varying educational materials each season to optimize sales of shoes, handbags and small leather goods. I am also responsible for the development and execution of Special Order programs and events, in addition to coordinating production with the atelier and factories.

What have been the highlights of your job?

Over the last seven years at Christian Louboutin, I have been fortunate enough to touch many different and diverse parts of the business. From working with high-profile clients to designing windows, directing visuals, corporate education and special projects… I have had the chance to see luxury from virtually every angle. With Louboutin, I get to work with brilliant, stimulating people and explore fascinating places all over the world. In the past year, I have been to Paris, Naples, London, Hong Kong, Sydney and São Paulo. The best part is at the end of the day, I get to come home to my own little piece of New York City.

Do you have any advice for aspiring fashion students?

Follow your passion and work hard—one can always tell when people love what they do. Check all your work three times. Be courteous to everyone, be they a personal assistant or the CEO, you never know who will be your next boss. Accept every task asked of you graciously, and do it to the very best of your ability. Always remember, “a million girls would kill for this job.”