Prestonwood Baptist Presents The Gift of Christmas

The Gift of Christmas is a Prestonwood tradition and has become one of the highlights of the Christmas season, with nearly 60,000 guests attending every year. This visually stunning multimedia event is complete with special effects, a nearly 1,000-member cast and choir, live orchestra, flying Santa and angels.

The program will keep you fully engaged for a fun and festive 90 minutes. It is complete with all your Christmas favorites, opening with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves. The singers are delightful and truly do favorite classics, like “All I Want for Christmas”, justice. The choreography and dancers cover a wide variety of genres from tap to hip-hop, keeping up with the tempo of the show and keeping your attention.

Last in the show is the Living Nativity. Featuring camels and kings, flying angels and beautiful virtual scenery, the Christmas story comes to life. The scenic pieces, costumes and choreography are highlighted by a brilliant, original musical score, arranged and orchestrated just for Prestonwood and this special event, according to Prestonwood’s website.