Recipe: Poached Pears with Chocolate-Pear Sauce

For a rich, winter indulgence, try Poached Pears with Chocolate-Pear Sauce. Melting the chocolate in the pear poaching liquid makes an instant sauce.
Ingredients
- 1 cup pear nectar
- 1 cup dry white wine
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 4 slightly under-ripe pears, peeled, halved, cored
- 4 ounces bittersweet (not unsweetened) or semisweet chocolate, chopped
- pinch of ground cinnamon
- vanilla ice cream
- Chopped nuts (optional topping)
- Stir pear nectar, wine, and sugar in a heavy large saucepan over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves and syrup comes to a boil. Add pears to syrup in saucepan. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until pears are tender, about 8 minutes.
- Using a slotted spoon, transfer pears to a plate. Increase heat to medium-high and boil poaching liquid until reduced to ¾ cup, about 8 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Add chocolate, whisking until chocolate melts and sauce is smooth.
- Place 1 warm pear half, cut side up, on each dessert plate or bowl. Top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzle with warm chocolate sauce. (To make ahead, cover poached pears and chocolate sauce separately, and refrigerate up to 2 days; then serve pears cold with ice cream and sauce, rewarming sauce if desired.) Makes 8 servings.
Source: Bon Appetit