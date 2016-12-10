Dining In, Food & Drink, Recipes

Recipe: Poached Pears with Chocolate-Pear Sauce

poached-pears-with-chocolate

For a rich, winter indulgence, try Poached Pears with Chocolate-Pear Sauce. Melting the chocolate in the pear poaching liquid makes an instant sauce.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup pear nectar
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 4 slightly under-ripe pears, peeled, halved, cored
  • 4 ounces bittersweet (not unsweetened) or semisweet chocolate, chopped
  • pinch of ground cinnamon
  • vanilla ice cream
  • Chopped nuts (optional topping)

Recipes

  1. Stir pear nectar, wine, and sugar in a heavy large saucepan over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves and syrup comes to a boil. Add pears to syrup in saucepan. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until pears are tender, about 8 minutes.
  2. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pears to a plate. Increase heat to medium-high and boil poaching liquid until reduced to ¾ cup, about 8 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Add chocolate, whisking until chocolate melts and sauce is smooth.
  3. Place 1 warm pear half, cut side up, on each dessert plate or bowl. Top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzle with warm chocolate sauce. (To make ahead, cover poached pears and chocolate sauce separately, and refrigerate up to 2 days; then serve pears cold with ice cream and sauce, rewarming sauce if desired.) Makes 8 servings.

Source: Bon Appetit

Tags

You may also like

true-food-kitchen-legacy-west-plano

True Food Kitchen, Legacy West’s vegan, GF and vegetarian kitchen

raspberry-lemon-trifle

Recipe: Raspberry-Lemon Trifle

sugarbacon-proper-kitchen

The Sweet Life: Southern food with a modern twist at Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen