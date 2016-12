A portion of Legacy Drive, West of the Dallas North Tollway, will be closed between Communications Parkway and Dallas Parkway, from Wednesday December 14th, 7:00 p.m. to Tuesday December 20th.

The closure is necessary to build two crosswalks, which will improve pedestrian access across Legacy Drive. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes during this time. Communications Parkway and Dallas Parkway will remain open during construction, according to the City of Plano.