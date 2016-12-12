Bah! Humbug. Plano Children’s Theatre Presents Scrooge, The Musical

Bah! Humbug. On a cold, Dickens Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge find himself tormented by ghostly visitors out to fix his cold heart and remind him of the true meaning of Christmas.

Plano Children’s Theatre closes their 25th Anniversary year this week at the Courtyard Theatre with Scrooge, The Musical, a lively retelling of Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol. It’s an auspicious tradition for one of the most successful and popular theatres Plano has ever known.

This year, PCT is particularly proud to announce that one of their stars, Gennifer Stratton, a veteran NYC actress, is celebrating an anniversary of her own as the Ghost of Christmas Past. “This is my 4th year to perform in Scrooge with NTPA” says Stratton, “and I’ve loved every year…the show, the cast & the camaraderie. I especially love playing the Ghost of Christmas Past because it sends such an uplifting message about hope, love, forgiveness and second chances.”

This is the finale of the 25th season of exceptional productions. Celebrate with PCT and get in the Christmas spirit with Scrooge, The Musical, opening December 15!

Scrooge, The Musical

When: December 15-18

Where: Courtyard Theatre | 1509 Avenue H Plano, Texas 75074

Cost: $15 till December 11th, $20 thereafter

More: planochildrenstheatre.org/store

Appropriate for ages 6 and up