Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground On 3rd Plano Restaurant

Raising Cane’s renowned for their focus on chicken fingers and community service just announced the opening of their 39th Metroplex restaurant in mid-March.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers—the Louisiana-based restaurant company with legions of loyal fans known as “Caniacs”—has broken ground on another DFW-area restaurant in anticipation of a mid-March opening.

The company recently began construction on its third Plano restaurant, at 6010 K Ave., at the intersection with E. Spring Creek Pkwy. When the 2,700-square-foot restaurant opens, it will be the 39th Raising Cane’s in the DFW Metroplex, the 107th in Texas and among more than 300 nationwide.

The restaurant will begin hiring 65-70 new crew members to help serve its ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—soon after the New Year.

“We have been planning to add another restaurant in Plano for some time, and now that we’ve found the perfect location, we can’t wait to open our doors and start serving up our ONE LOVE!” said Area Director Luke Overman. “We’re also looking forward to getting even more involved with the nearby schools and other organizations in Plano.”

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable—some say addictive—secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Raising Cane’s other Plano locations can be found at 1000 W 15th St and 6513 W Park Blvd, while the Raising Canes corporate headquarters is also located in Plano at 6800 Bishop Rd.