Recipe: Holiday Pumpkin Cake Roll with Cheese Filling

Holiday Pumpkin Cake Roll with Cheese Filling is bound to add cheer to your holidays and delight all your guests. This desserts needs to be chilled before serving, so it must be made ahead. In fact, it can even be made a day ahead.
Ingredients
Cake Roll:
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ⅔ cup cooked pumpkin puree
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 cup finely chopped pecans
- powdered sugar
Cheese Filling:
- 2 (3-oz.) pkgs. cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- whipped cream (optional)
Recipe
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. To make the cake, beat eggs, sugar, pumpkin, and lemon juice with electric mixer for 5 minutes. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, salt, and nutmeg.
- Fold the pumpkin mixture into the dry ingredients; pour into a greased and floured 10×15-inch jellyroll pan. Sprinkle with nuts; bake for 15 minutes.
- Turn cake out onto a smooth towel, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Roll up starting at narrow end with the towel; let cool.
- To make the cheese filling, combine the cream cheese, powdered sugar, butter, and vanilla in a bowl, then beat until fluffy. Unroll the cake and spread with the cream cheese filling; re-roll. Wrap in aluminum foil and chill until serving time. Unwrap and transfer to a serving platter. Cut cake into slices. Serve with whipped cream, if desired. Makes 8-10 servings.
Source: Jean Newman