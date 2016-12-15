Sci-Tech Discovery Center hosts “Countdown to Noon” New Year’s Eve Party!

Sci-Tech Discovery Center, Frisco’s leading family-friendly cultural and educational destination, is mixing science with play this New Year’s Eve with “Countdown to Noon.” The event will be jammed packed with interactive science activities as Sci-Tech and its guests prepare to celebrate 2016 early on December 31 for the little scientists and their families.
Activities include:
- StarLab Planetarium shows
- Demo: How to make Liquid Nitrogen ice cream (and samples!)
- Explosive stage shows educating guests about fireworks’ chemical reactions, sonic boom and combustion
- Interactive science activities
- Watch NYE celebrations from around the world
- Face painting and balloon twisting
- Times Square photo op
- A ball and balloon drop at noon
When: Saturday, December 31, 2016
- Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and activities take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Sci-Tech Discovery Center | 8004 North Dallas Pkwy., Frisco, TX 75034
Admission:
- $5/member and $10/non-member in advance
- $6/member and $12/non-member on event day at the door
Purchase tickets here: mindstretchingfun.org/countdown-to-noon
More: 972.546.3050