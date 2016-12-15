Sci-Tech Discovery Center hosts “Countdown to Noon” New Year’s Eve Party!

Sci-Tech Discovery Center, Frisco’s leading family-friendly cultural and educational destination, is mixing science with play this New Year’s Eve with “Countdown to Noon.” The event will be jammed packed with interactive science activities as Sci-Tech and its guests prepare to celebrate 2016 early on December 31 for the little scientists and their families.

Activities include:

StarLab Planetarium shows

Demo: How to make Liquid Nitrogen ice cream (and samples!)

Explosive stage shows educating guests about fireworks’ chemical reactions, sonic boom and combustion

Interactive science activities

Watch NYE celebrations from around the world

Face painting and balloon twisting

Times Square photo op

A ball and balloon drop at noon

When: Saturday, December 31, 2016

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and activities take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Sci-Tech Discovery Center | 8004 North Dallas Pkwy., Frisco, TX 75034

Admission:

$5/member and $10/non-member in advance

$6/member and $12/non-member on event day at the door

Purchase tickets here: mindstretchingfun.org/countdown-to-noon

More: 972.546.3050