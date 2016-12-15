Education & Enrichment, Frisco

Sci-Tech Discovery Center hosts “Countdown to Noon” New Year’s Eve Party!

Sci-Tech Discovery Center, Frisco’s leading family-friendly cultural and educational destination, is mixing science with play this New Year’s Eve with “Countdown to Noon.” The event will be jammed packed with interactive science activities as Sci-Tech and its guests prepare to celebrate 2016 early on December 31 for the little scientists and their families.

Activities include:

  • StarLab Planetarium shows
  • Demo: How to make Liquid Nitrogen ice cream (and samples!)
  • Explosive stage shows educating guests about fireworks’ chemical reactions, sonic boom and combustion
  • Interactive science activities
  • Watch NYE celebrations from around the world
  • Face painting and balloon twisting
  • Times Square photo op
  • A ball and balloon drop at noon

When: Saturday, December 31, 2016

  • Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and activities take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Sci-Tech Discovery Center | 8004 North Dallas Pkwy., Frisco, TX 75034

Admission:

  • $5/member and $10/non-member in advance
  • $6/member and $12/non-member on event day at the door

Purchase tickets here: mindstretchingfun.org/countdown-to-noon

More: 972.546.3050

