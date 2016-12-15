Stefan Noesen’s Homecoming

It’s been a long time coming for Plano’s Stefan Noesen. Just a week after scoring his first career NHL Goal, last night he made his NHL homecoming. Playing in only his fourth game of the NHL Season; and sixth overall of his career following his season’s first call up. Prior to his December seventh call up. He described his experience to Anaheim Ducks website beat writer Kyle Shohara on Tuesday Afternoon.

“I’ve never seen this stadium from ice level before,” said Noesen. “Just walking out there and gazing around, knowing I had season tickets growing up. It’s an unbelievable moment.”

This maybe his first extended stay, but not his debut. He’s had taste of brief NHL action the last two seasons. He’s played a single game in the late stages of the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 season.

Who knows what the remainder of the 2016-2017 season will have in store for the Ducks forward. But the experience of first pro game in Dallas will be one that he will never forget.

Thanks to all the special teams play last night. His playing time was held to a minimum last night. He registered two shots on goal and a third period interference penalty. It was the least amount of playing time for either team in the game.

With the help of over 100 friends and family that attended the game, he got a warm welcome from the people that know him best. He had plenty of support, what made it better for him was that because most of his fans already had season tickets.

He didn’t have to do much to get people to the game. “I didn’t have to buy any tickets,” Noesen told Dallas Morning News Stars Beat Writer Mike Heika, “Lucky that way.”