Circe du Soleil anounces an extension of Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities

See Circe du Soleil perform under the iconic blue-and-yellow Big Top at Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie beginning February 17, 2017.

Just in time for the holiday season, Cirque du Soleil announced that additional performances of KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities, its most acclaimed touring show, in Dallas, are available starting today due to overwhelming advance ticket sales. For those still looking for the perfect holiday gift idea, look no further as there is no better idea than an evening under the Big Top at KURIOS.

Since the debut of KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities, the critics have been raving across North America: “Cirque du Soleil has come roaring back with KURIOS – a dazzling, hyper-detailed and generally fantastic show that reveals this extraordinary artistic company’s singular capacity for exploration and metamorphosis. It is not to be missed on any account,” said Chris Jones in The Chicago Tribune. “KURIOS is the most enthralling, consistently over-the-top magical show Cirque du Soleil has sent our way in a long time,” raved Robert Hurwitt in The San Francisco Chronicle. “KURIOS is the most joyous piece of theater I’ve seen in years and it will lift your spirits to the stars,” said Richard Ouzounian in The Toronto Star. And Misha Berson in The Seattle Times raved, “KURIOS thrills in a splendidly captivating new show.” The Los Angeles Times made it a Critic’s Choice.

Written and directed by Michel Laprise, KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities is a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible. In this realm set in the latter half of the nineteenth century, reality is quite relative indeed as our perception of it is utterly transformed. The name of the show refers to the humble and strange characters that inhabit the Seeker’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities is Cirque du Soleil’s 35th production since 1984. The company, who celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2014, has brought wonder and delight to close to 150 million spectators in more than 300 cities on six continents. Cirque du Soleil has close to 4,000 employees, including 1,300 performing artists from close to 50 different countries.

KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities

When: February 17 – March 26

Where: Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie | 1000 Lone Star Pkwy., Grand Prairie, Texas 75050

Price: $35 – $175

Tickets: cirquedusoleil.com/kurios or call 1.877.9 CIRQUE (1.877.924.7783).

Follow the cast and crew of KURIOS on tour, and discover what hides in their Cabinet of Curiosities. Watch the 13 episodes on Cirque du Soleil’s Youtube channel or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil, visit: cirquedusoleil.com .

To find out more about the ONE DROP Foundation, visit: onedrop.org.