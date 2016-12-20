Recipe: Apple & Cranberry Galette

Love pies, but don’t enjoy making them? Then make a galette instead. A French tart of sorts, they can be made sweet or savory. And there are as many variations as there are French regions. For this holiday season, try your hand at making one with seasonal fruit, like apples and cranberries. They are easy to make and pretty foolproof. Happy Holidays!

Ingredients

Pastry:

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons white cornmeal

2 teaspoons sugar

¾ teaspoon salt

12 tablespoons (1½ sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch chunks

6 tablespoons sour cream

½ cup ice-cold water

Filling:

½ cup sugar

½ cup water

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

8 large Granny Smith apples, about 4 lbs. total, peeled, cored, sliced

1½ cups fresh cranberries

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into thin slices

Recipe

To make the pastry, in a food processor combine the flour, cornmeal, sugar, and salt. Scatter the butter over the top and pulse until the butter pieces are the size of small peas. In a small bowl, whisk together the sour cream and ice water. Drizzle over the dough and pulse until the dough is smooth and clings together. Pat the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 20 minutes. To make the filling, combine the sugar, water, honey, lemon juice and cinnamon in a large pan over medium heat. Cook stirring until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the apple slices and simmer until apples begin to soften, 5-7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the apple to a bowl. Add the cranberries to the fry pan and simmer until they start to pop, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cranberries to the bowl with the apples. Increase the heat to medium-high and boil until reduced slightly, then spoon over the fruit. Position 2 racks in the middle of the oven and preheat oven to 400 degrees. Divide the dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each half into a round about 12 inches in diameter and transfer to separate baking sheets. Divide the fruit filling equally between the rounds and spread, leaving a 1½-inch border uncovered. Fold the border over the fruit, pleating the edges to form a rim. Lay butter slices over the fruit. Dust the pastry rims with sugar. Bake the galettes, rotating them 180-degrees at the midway point, until the pastry is golden brown and apples are tender, 35-40 minutes. Transfer the pans to wire racks and let cool completely. Serve with creme fraiche, if desired. Makes two 9-inch galettes; 10-12 servings.

(Source: Adapted from Williams-Sonoma’s Two in the Kitchen, by Christie Dufault & Jordan Mackay.)