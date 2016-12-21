Juice Bar Opens in Plano

Anyone who is interested in health and fitness has heard of juicing and is aware of the juice craze. For those who haven’t, listen up!

Juice Bar Plano opened earlier this month at Lakeside Marker off Preston Road. They pride themselves on being “overwhelmingly vegetarian, gluten-free, organic when possible, and always uses 100% whole fruits and vegetables”. Juice Bar is a self-proclaimed “‘I want to eat healthy and feel great’ type place” and I can’t disagree with them!

“In season we purchase directly from local farms whenever possible, and take great pride in offering an assortment of items from other local partners year-round,” according to Mike Floyd, a business developer for the juice franchise. “We are truly delighted to create great-tasting, super-nutritious juices, smoothies and foods – if your favorite thing is not on our menu just let us know! We have fun at what we do and look forward to being of service to you in any capacity.”

The team at Juice Bar was kind enough to let us try their juices and some yummy eats! We tried the Sweet Greens, Ginger Greens, Orange You Glad, and the cleverly titled, We Got the Beet.



For those that are new to juices, I would suggest the Sweet Greens or the Orange You Glad. The Sweet Greens juice is made from: apple, kale, cucumber, parsley, lemon and spinach. Definitely healthy but without tasting too earthy. The apple and cucumber flavors play off each other in a refreshing way.



Another good option is the Orange You Glad which is made of carrot, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger and mint. I often find juice bars use too much ginger and it can make the drink spicy in that ginger sort of way. But I Love Juice uses just the right amount to give it a little kick but without overwhelming the apple and pineapple, which give it a wonderful naturally sweet flavor.



Those of you that are a bit more adventurous or don’t necessarily want a sweet tasting juice I would suggest the We Got the Beet and the Ginger Greens. We Got the Beet is an amazing purple color, made from beet, carrot, apple, ginger and lemon. If you like beets you’ll love this juice and your body will love you for drinking it.



If you’re not so much of a sweet tooth and want something more more thirst quenching, Ginger Greens is the solution you’ve been looking for. It’s made up of ginger, apple, kale, spinach, cucumber parsley and lemon. This juice is refreshing but not overwhelmingly earthy. It has perfect balance between the vegetable and fruit, giving it a very subtle flavor.



But if you’re looking for something more than just thirst quenching, I Love Juice is a great place to snag a quick lunch. They have pre-made foods like pad thai made with noodles made from sweet potatoes, spinach packed spring rolls with the most amazing dipping sauce, or a classic sprout sandwich.

JUICE BAR PLANO

Hours: Monday to Friday – 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday – closed

Where: Lakeside Market, 4021 Preston Rd #616, Plano, TX 75093

More: ilovejuicebar.com