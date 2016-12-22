Castle Builder Exhibit at Sci-Tech Discovery Center

Learn to build a castle brick by brick at the Frisco Sci-Tech Discovery Center.

Unleash your imagination at Frisco’s Sci-Tech Discovery Center with the Castle Builder Exhibit open through January 22. The Sci-Tech Discovery Center specializes in making learning fun and now they’re offering a unique opportunity to learn about real-world castles. With virtual building programs, complete with a virtual catapult, and hands-on building activities with plastic toy bricks, the Discovery Center is well-stocked with a variety of awesome activities to explore. Costumes are encouraged!

Sci-Tech is also hosting extra castle-themed special activities that will run throughout January in which favorite characters such as Snow White, Elsa and Ariel will visit and teach alongside wizards, pirates, Jedi Masters and more. Kids can learn magic with the help of science, dabble in medieval artwork, learn pirate code (Arrr!) and discover the secrets of making snow using simple chemistry. They’ll even get to see the secret science behind levitation. There’s no better way to sneak a little knowledge into a day-out than visiting the Sci-Tech Discovery Center, where kids can fight dragons while learning new skills, creativity and teamwork.

Castle Builder Exhibit

When: Now through January 22

Where: 8004 Dallas Parkway, Frisco, Texas 75034

More: Get your ticket to the past at: mindstretchingfun.org.