Band Together Denton: a music festival benefiting Mentor Denton

Two days. 10 venues. 60 bands.

On January 20–21, Band Together will take over Denton. 60 local bands will arrive for a two-day musical extravaganza like nothing Denton has ever seen. The festival will take place across 10 venues: Jagoe House, Yellow Sub, Liberdiy, Glorp Studios, Dane Manor, The Space Station, Nebulae, E Third, The Rabbit Hole and Load-In. The final lineup, announced in early November, includes Kites and Boomerangs, Kind Beats, Moniker, The Holophonics, Lily Taylor, Ella Minnow and many more.

Band Together Denton was conceived and organized to raise funds and awareness for Mentor Denton. In partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Communities in Schools of North Texas, and other local organizations, Mentor Denton aims to match 10,000 at-risk students in Denton ISD with 10,000 mentors.

Enthusiasm for the festival has escalated as more bands and venues have gotten involved. “We love Denton—the town, the local music, the DIY scene, the people. We’re hoping Denton will show us a little love in return and help us to make this festival the best it can be,” said festival founders Tiffany Youngblood and Emily Cline. Supporting local bands at the same time as Mentor Denton, Band Together will be a reflection of the local music community, bringing Collin County together in support of local youth.

Band Together Denton

When: January 20-21

Where: Various locations in Denton

More: Tickets can be bought online at bandtogetherdenton.com

Follow Band Together Denton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.