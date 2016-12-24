Warm up this winter with an indulgent Mexican hot chocolate—just like abuela used to make

While Mexican Sugar at The Shops at Legacy is most well-known for their elevated Mexican cuisine and self-proclaimed “definitive southwest Tequila Library,” this winter, they’re offering an irresistible seasonal special. So if it’s too early for one of their specialty margaritas (the Hibiscus Margarita is especially popular), snuggle up with a steaming cup of chocolate caliente.

We promise you’ll love it so much you’ll be desperate to recreate the experience at home. So as their gift to you, here’s the recipe—just don’t blame us if it’s not as good as the real thing.

Ingredients

Chocolate:

½ cup water

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups whole milk

½ bar Abuelita Chocolate*

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 cinnamon stick

Abuelita Chocolate Shavings, for garnish (optional)*

Mexican Crema Whipped Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 dash iodized salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup Mexican Crema*

1) Place all of the ingredients for the chocolate in a small saucepan and bring to a boil.

2) Turn down to a simmer and simmer for 10 minutes.

3) While the chocolate simmers, whip the heavy cream, sugar, salt and vanilla in a KitchenAid mixer on high speed until it forms soft peaks. Add the Mexican Crema and continue to whip on high to form stiff peaks.

4) Once the chocolate has been simmering for 10 minutes, fill your preferred cup to three-quarters full. Add a generous dollop of Mexican Crema Whipped Cream on top. Finish off with some Abuelita Chocolate Shavings (use a Microplane for this) and enjoy!

*Abuelita Chocolate, Mexican Crema and Abuelita Chocolate Shavings can all be found at your local Hispanic supermarket.

Originally published in Plano Profile‘s December 2016 issue.