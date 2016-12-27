Recipe: Cranberry-Cherry Crisp

Cranberry-Cherry Crisp is a sweet, light dessert, perfect for a New Year’s celebration.
Ingredients
Topping:
- ⅓ cup chopped walnuts, toasted
- ½ cup old-fashioned oats
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ⅓ cup firmly packed golden brown sugar
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 6 tablespoons (¾ stick) ice-cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
Filling:
- 1 (12-oz.) pkg. fresh or thawed frozen cranberries, picked over, stems removed
- 3 cups thawed frozen pitted dark sweet cherries
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ⅔ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- vanilla ice cream (optional)
Recipe
- Position rack in the center of the oven and preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- To make the topping, in a medium bowl combine the nuts, oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Scatter the butter pieces over the top. Using your fingers, blend the butter into the flour mixture until the mixture is crumbly. Set aside.
- To make the filling, in a large bowl combine the cranberries, cherries, and lemon juice. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, cornstarch, and flour. Add the cornstarch mixture to the fruit, stirring gently to dissolve the sugar. Spoon the fruit into a 1½-quart baking dish.
- Sprinkle the topping evenly over the fruit. Bake for about 40 minutes until the top is nicely browned and the fruit is bubbly. Serve warm, with ice cream if desired. Makes 6-8 servings.
Source: The New Thanksgiving Table, by Diane Morgan