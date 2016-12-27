Benedict’s Restaurant to open in Plano

We have some eggcellent news for you. Benedict’s, a Dallas restaurant and favorite for breakfast, is opening a new location in Plano. The original location in Addison has been the best part of breakfast for 30 years, offering 10 varieties of eggs Benedict. D Magazine once called it “an IHOP stuck in the 1970s,” and it’s awesome. It’s an all-purpose destination with hot cakes and omelettes, French toast, a skillet dishes, burgers and soups and–you get the idea. They have a little bit of everything good.

Get Brooklyn Benedict starring golden potato pancakes topped with diced pastrami, Santa Fe Benedict with guacamole, chorizo sausage and homemade green chili, Eggs Oscar with jumbo lump crabmeat and asparagus, or Benedict’s Rich Uncle, eggs, diced chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, cream cheese and hollandaise sauce on a croissant.

Benedict’s Plano

Hours:

Sunday: 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday: 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: 8442 Parkwood Blvd., Plano, Texas 75024

More: benedicts-restaurant.com