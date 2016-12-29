40 SERVICE PROJECTS FOR 40 YEARS IN ONE DAY

The Junior League of Collin County (JLCC) is celebrating 40 years on March 25, 2017 with a day of service across Collin County. Hundreds of volunteers are expected to participate by completing 40 service projects for nonprofit organizations in just one day.

Projects will be hands-on serving a variety of issue areas in the community such as hunger, health, literacy, family violence and quality of life. Volunteers will be found stocking food pantries, site clean-up projects, delivering supplies and much more. Applications to be a project are due by January 31, 2017.

Nonprofits are invited to submit a request for a project at http://www.jlcollincounty.org/page/40celebrating40

The Junior League of Collin County is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

The Junior League of Collin County began in May 1976, as the Plano Service League, and was admitted to the Association of Junior Leagues International in February of 1984, becoming the 255th League to join. Today, members are from across Collin County, including Plano, Allen, Frisco and McKinney who value Service, Respect, and Leadership. For more information about the Junior League of Collin County please visit www.jlcollincounty.org.