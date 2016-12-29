John Tesar’s Knife Modern Steak is Coming to Plano

According to Escape Hatch Dallas, John Tesar is planning to open a second Knife location at the Shops of Willow Bend in Plano in 2017.

The restaurant will be located by Neiman Marcus and Dillards, and will be bigger and better than the first Knife, Tesar told the Hatch. The space will be larger; 5500 square feet to be exact with a large patio. Plus a larger meat aging room and nearly 20 more seats than the first Knife.

Tesar says they will sell take-away portions of his long-dry-aged beef for those who’d rather cook at home in a butcher shop section of the restaurant.

Knife will open sometime in 2017. But also be on the look out for four stand-alone Knife Burger restaurants Tesar plans to open in the DFW area. He tells the Hatch, “You haven’t seen anything yet.”