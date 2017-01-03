Coffee with the Chief

Share coffee with Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at the Allen Public Library. Chief Harvey will discuss challenges that confront Allen, the impact of national issues on local law enforcement, and programs offered by the Allen Police Department. After this presentation, citizens can interact personally with Allen’s police chief by submitting questions, expressing concerns, and making suggestions. If the issue is confidential, the Chief can arrange a private meeting afterward.





Allen’s police chief since 2012, Chief Harvey leads a department of 126 sworn and 57 civilian staff that includes Dispatch and the Animal Shelter. Committed to community policing and emphasizing citizen engagement and collaboration with other stakeholders to resolve neighborhood issues, Chief Harvey observes, “There is tremendous support here in Allen for our police, and I am proud to be part of the Allen Team and serve the Allen community.”

Also an Allen Community Outreach Board member, Chief Harvey notes “that even in communities that have the appearance of affluence, some households are one paycheck away from financial crisis. So the client applying for services today may have been a donor in the past. In those situations, shame and humiliation are big obstacles to getting help. Allen is fortunate to have the services of ACO that has grown based on the needs that were seen in the community.”

Prior to coming to Allen, Brian Harvey had a distinguished 32-year career with the Dallas Police Department, with his last position being Deputy Chief of Police, assigned to Homeland Security and Strategic Deployment Division.

Holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Western Illinois University, Chief Harvey is also a graduate of the Southwestern Law Enforcement Command College and the Police Executive Forum Senior Management Institute for Police. He serves as liaison for the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund and Regional Director for the Texas Police Chief’s Association.

Food For Thought Café will provide fresh coffee, hot chocolate and cookies.

Call 214-509-4911 for more information. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Sponsored by ALLen Reads, this is a free event.