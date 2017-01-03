Award-winning Illustrator E. B. Lewis Coming to Allen

Award-winning children’s illustrator E.B. Lewis kicks off this year’s ALLen Reads at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, a the Allen Public Library. Drop by the library’s Meeting Room between 12:30-1:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with the illustrator of Each Kindness and The Other Side. Stay to hear him speak at 2 p.m., followed by a book-signing. Bring your own books, or the Friends of the Library will have books on hand to purchase.

E.B. Lewis has illustrated over seventy books for children, including Nikki Grimes’ Talkin’ About Bessie: The Story of Aviator Elizabeth Coleman (2003 Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award winner), Tolowa M. Mollel’s My Rows and Piles of Coins (ALA Notable Book and a Coretta Scott King Honor Book), Garvin Curtis’s Bat Boy and His Violin (Coretta Scott King Honor Book), and Jacqueline Woodson’s The Other Side (2002 Notable Book for the Language Arts).

Inspired by two artist uncles, Lewis displayed artistic promise as early as the third grade. Later, he enrolled at Temple University School of Art League where he discovered his medium of preference was watercolor.



During his four years at Temple, Lewis majored in Graphic Design and Illustration and art education. After graduating, he taught art in public schools for twelve years. Presently, Lewis teaches at the University of Arts in Philadelphia, continues to paint and illustrate, and is a member of The Society of Illustrators in New York City.



E.B. Lewis’s illustrations enhance the reading experience by bringing the story to life. When asked about his impressive ability to relate with children, Mr. Lewis explains, “The reason I am able to connect and inspire the youth of today is because of the struggles, fears and failures I experienced in my own childhood.”

The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr., 75013. For information, call Tom Keener at 214-509-4911.

