North Texas Performing Arts presents: “Beauty and the Beast”

It’s a tale as old as time … North Texas Performing Arts/Plano Children’s Theatre is excited to conclude their 25th Anniversary season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. There will be six performances from February 9-12 at the beautiful Courtyard Theatre in Historic Downtown Plano.

Be swept away into this enchanted musical where Belle feels trapped in a provincial town and a prince is trapped in the body of a hideous beast. If the beast can learn to love and be loved, the spell will be broken and he will be transformed to his former princely self. If not, he and his household will be doomed for all time.

This classical musical love story is a magical tale that comes to life with unforgettable characters, and famous songs such as “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” “Human Again,” and the Tony-winning title song, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Beauty and the Beast cast features many of our most accomplished high school actors and is directed by Nick Mann.

The Disney animated feature film, from which the play is based, premiered in 1991 and won the Academy Award for Best Song and Best Original Score and made history for being the first animated feature to be nominated for Best Picture. In 1994 it made history again for being the first Disney movie to be made into a stage production and ran for 13 years and garnered 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical.

Beauty and the Beast

When: February 9-12

Where: Plano Courtyard Theatre | 1509 H. Avenue, Plano Texas 75074

Performance Duration: 2.25 hours

More: planochildrenstheatre.org