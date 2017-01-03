Salt Creek Bluegrass to Perform at Allen Library



January usually brings ice cold temperatures but the heat is on when Salt Creek Bluegrass Band performs its foot stompin’ music at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 20, at the Allen Public Library, free.

Although the roots of Bluegrass music are truly American, no two bluegrass bands offer exactly the same style. Like different amounts of cayenne will sure change your chili, the high-energy Salt Creek Bluegrass adds subtle twists to their standard bluegrass and contemporary tunes that will whet your appetite for more.

On mandolin, Al Stenzel began his career as a classical musician, and as early as high school, he became enthralled with the sounds of bluegrass. Al’s mandolin chops and punctuating solos help to keep the band on a firm turf.

A fiddle is a must in Texas music and Tommy Swan will not disappoint you with his exciting solos exciting and back-up licks.

Inspired by country and Texas swing, lead and harmony vocalist Terry Solomon also provides the lead with his bass. His creative vocal arrangements provide Salt Creek Bluegrass an old fashion but progressive style.

The lively rolls coupled with a tasteful delivery of melodic runs from Mark Shaffer’ banjo gives Salt Creek a distinctive sound.

Mike Carpenter adds smooth vocals along with a dynamic guitar with a Texas slant. His arrangements keep the Salt Creek repertoire fresh and progressive.

“I like the emotion behind Bluegrass music, and our approach to interpreting tunes helps create an exciting program,” Al Stenzel notes. “Due to the acoustic nature of the instruments, few chances exist to cover up mistakes but an extemporaneous jamming session can be achieved fairly quickly, which is the soul of bluegrass.”

The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911.