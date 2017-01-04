The City of Plano presents Collin County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration 2017, “Celebrate the Legacy, Act on the Dream”.

Mark your calendar to attend the inspirational free events in the city of Plano to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and act on the dream!

Power Leadership Breakfast

The annual free breakfast and special tribute celebrating Dr. King by college students, is hosted by the Collin College Board of Trustees and Dr. Neil Matkin. Dr. King was passionate about education, justice and social equality. We will honor his legacy by focusing on these important issues through our speakers and have table discussions on how we can now act on the dream.



When: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 8:00am

Where: Collin County College Spring Creek Campus – Living Legend Conference Center

Business and Information Expo

Immediately following the Power Leadership Breakfast in the atrium at Collin County College Spring Creek Campus. Visit with a variety of local vendors and various businesses from the health and education industry. This is a great opportunity to learn about local businesses. If you are a local business or a non profit organization, you can sign up here: www.tinyurl.com/CCMLKExpo17

Come.Unity Night- “Church, Act on the Dream”

For the Church: An evening of spoken word, music from the All City Choir, readings, prayer and messages from local pastors aimed at launching a movement in the Church where the diverse body of Christ seeks to make God’s name famous by taking steps toward relationships, reconciliation and collaborative action.



When: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 5:30pm

Where: North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship Church

Come.Unity Walk – “Walking Towards The Dream”

A morning walk geared towards reaching the dream of unity. Staging will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Hobby Lobby and our walk will end at McCall Plaza in Downtown Plano. Plan to have your church, organization, Friends & Family prepared to join in and walk in unity on this morning.



When: Monday, January 16 | Staging Begins at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Hobby Lobby Parking Lot | 900 W. 15th St., Plano, TX 75074

For details on all events and to keep up to date with developments and announcements visit Facebook and Twitter.