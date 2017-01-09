Chef José Andrés to Open Zaytinya at The Star in Frisco

José Andrés is a chef of rare excellence. Winner of the Outstanding Chef of the Year at the 2011 James Beard Foundation Awards, and one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2012, he is a humanitarian and culinary trailblazer. A committed advocate on food and hunger issues, he formed World Central Kitchen in 2012, a nonprofit that provides smart solutions to hunger and poverty. He also serves as Culinary Ambassador for the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves.

He has been honored with the McCall-Pierpaoli Humanitarian Award and the EY Master Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Greater Washington; he has been called a “pioneer of Spanish tapas in the United States,” due to his avant-garde cuisine. He and his ThinkFoodGroup have 27 restaurants with locations in Las Vegas, Mexico City, SLS Hotel Beverly Hills and South Beach–and soon, Frisco, Texas.

Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup and the Turkey-based d.ream (Doğus Restaurant Entertainment and Management) have announced plans to open Zaytinya Restaurant, offering Turkish, Greek and Lebanese cuisines at The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. With a modern and innovative mezze menu with a focus on small plates, Zaytinya is authentic and creative, a new outpost of André’s 14-year old Mediterranean restaurant in Washington, D.C., which features Turkish, Greek and Lebanese cuisines. Zaytinya is one of 11 new restaurants that have just been announced for the Entertainment District, joining seven others previously announced.

“The Star is an incredible campus, developed with amazing detail by the Jones family,” Andrés said in a statement. “(It) will be a great fit for my mezze restaurant.”

