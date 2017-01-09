The Best Dishes in Town: By Foodies for Foodies

We asked local bloggers to name their favorite dishes in Plano. Check out these awesome restaurants on your next night out.





Best Chips & Guacamole

Mexican Sugar

The chips are made in house. Both are seasoned to perfection and have great texture. The guacamole is top notch and in our opinion the best we’ve had in DFW—and that’s saying something as we all love our guac! Mexican Sugar whips up their delicious guacamole by combining red onion, cilantro, tomato, queso fresco (yes!), chili and lime. Everything is super fresh and oh so good!





Emily and Barbie – Fortuitous Foodies, fortuitousfoodies.com



Fortuitous Foods is a collaboration between sisters who love all things food and travel: cooking together, dining around DFW, working out to burn off those delicious calories and planning their next travel adventure.

Best Cocktail

Garuda’s Fury at Pakpao Plano

With Muddled Birds Eye Chili, Cazadores Blanco, Cointreau, St. Germaine, lime and lemon: It’s ideal for a cold winters evening! Simply put, this is the finest cocktail I’ve had in Plano (a title previously held by the Habanero Margarita at Komali Restaurant). All the drinks at Pakpao are exceptional as is the outstanding Thai cuisine—you’ll be hard pressed to find anything you won’t like.





Best ‘Outside the Box’ Seafood

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill

Sea Breeze has a solid reputation in Plano, going on ten years, yet they still manage to keep the menu innovative and quirky! A prime example is the current special Fried Green Tomato and Jumbo Lump Crab Tower—with grilled corn and remoulade. No matter the time of year you can always rely on Sea Breeze to think ‘outside the box’.





Best BBQ Sandwich

The Kinahora at Kenny’s Smoke House

Kenny’s signature BBQ sandwich, The Kinahora, features jalapeño cheddar sausage, chopped brisket and pulled pork. The hickory smoked barbecue flavor of these three meats is bold and the burst of flavor as you bite down on the combination of bun, barbecue sauce and meats is euphoric. Whether you stop in for lunch or dinner, the BBQ, first rate service and ambiance is sure to guarantee a return.





Best Burger

The Champagne & Cheddar Burger at Village Burger Bar

The Champagne & Cheddar Burger is a modern spin on the classic cheeseburger. This juicy burger features cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles (thick and freshly cut!) and champagne mustard. The bartender also confirmed that the sauce does actually include champagne! Not only is this the best burger in Plano, it’s also the most affordable: for two burgers, two beers and one large basket of fries—$25.19 after tip. Beat that!







Brandon Baker – Brandon Does Dallas, brandondoesdallas.com

Brandon is a Dallas born-and-raised, tech-loving, obsessive foodie. His blog is dedicated to all the fun and affordable food the Dallas metroplex has to offer.





Best Brunch

The Butcher’s Brunch Pizza at Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines has an incredible brunch menu with plenty of sweet and savory selections. The Butcher’s Brunch Pizza is the perfect choice for savory breakfast lovers. This delicious pizza has a variety of cheeses, meats, and is topped with a sunny-side-up egg. The egg adds a creamy texture to the pizza that enhances all of the other flavors. Everything is made from scratch with the freshest local ingredients. You can taste how fresh it is after just one bite. It’s large enough to feed two-three people (or one with leftovers for dinner). I promise you will not be disappointed.

Best Dessert

The Chocolate Avocado Cake at Mexican Sugar

This cake is moist, extremely chocolatey, and has a kick of chili spice and cinnamon to perfectly balance out the sweetness. There is a thin, crisp layer too, so the textures of this cake will have you begging for more. Don’t let the words avocado and chocolate together freak you out, because the avocado just gives this cake a creamy, smooth texture and doesn’t affect the flavor at all. I have eaten dessert at almost every restaurant in Plano, and none of them compare to the Chocolate Avocado Cake at Mexican Sugar.





Jessica Bradshaw- Love You More Too, loveyoumoretoo.com

Jessica was born and raised in Dallas, and other than the 100 degree summers, loves living here with her husband/high school sweetheart. Love You More Too is a foodie+fitness+travel lifestyle blog based in Plano/North Dallas.





Best Lobster Roll

The New England Style Lobster Roll at Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill

Located at Lakeside Market, Sea Breeze serves up fresh seafood dishes including crispy Po’ Boy sandwiches, flaky crab cakes and one of our favorite dishes in Plano, their New England Style Lobster Roll. A toasted, buttery, split top bun holds a generous amount of their decadent lobster salad—the perfect combination of fresh, rich lobster meat and creamy seasoning. Get a cup of clam chowder on the side, and you’ll swear you can hear the gulls off the coast of the Atlantic.





Best Appetizer

Crispy Zucchini Chips at Sixty Vines

Even though the sixty taps on the wall are the stars of the show, Sixty Vines’s impressive food menu has everything from cheese boards to decadent desserts. Our favorite dish to nosh on while enjoying a glass of red or white is their Crispy Zucchini Chips. These crisp yet delicate morsels are full of flavor! Highlighting the freshness of the green vegetable with peppers and chilis, a sweet and spicy balance make these bites absolutely addicting.

Shelly Markey – Local Sugar, LocalSugar.com



With a fervent love for local hot spots, Shelly founded Local Sugar to deliver an easy-to-navigate, ultimate guide to the best shopping and dining in Texas. Featured cities include Plano, Dallas, Frisco, Allen and McKinney, as well as Austin, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston.





Best Specialty Store

Hirsch’s Meats

Their selection of meats and seafood is incredible. My absolute favorite is their fresh ground beef and bacon mixture. It’s available fresh every Saturday. The meat requires no seasoning. I make it into sliders and serve them on a sweet bun with mayo and bread & butter pickles. Perfection!





Dawn Fisher- Just Eat It Up, justeatitup.com

Dawn’s bucket list is full of restaurants, hotels, cities and landmarks, and she decided to write a blog sharing her travel and food experiences: good and bad.