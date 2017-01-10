Historic Downtown Plano Mural Project

2016 was an awesome year for Plano arts, particularly in Historic Downtown Plano with the launch of Plano Artfest and much more. Now, however, the Historic Downtown Plano Association (HDPA) is collaborating with the city council, the ArtCentre, the Plano Art Association, the Plano Conservatory, Dallas artist Joshua King and more to bring to celebrate Plano’s history in a totally new way: the Downtown Plano Mural Project.

If you don’t know what this is, you’re not alone; details have only just been announced. HDPA Executive Director Alex Hargis today discussed this new art project that’s all about Plano’s heritage and community. 2017 will see three new murals come to downtown. One, a three-dimensional relief, will adorn the side of Angela’s at the Crosswalk, one will be dramatically painted on the side of Vickery Park and the third mural’s location has yet to be determined.

Calling all artists

For the month of January, the HDPA is accepting submissions from local and international artists who would like to be considered for the project. Submit at callforentry.org.

How you can help

As for the rest of us, Hargis was very clear that this is a project for the people and by the people. We all can help out. The HDPA has put out an open call for citizens to dig through their old photographs and submit any and all historical pictures they’d like (see below for instructions). These photographs will be used by the artists for inspiration for their murals.

“We want every person who has a history with Plano to feel like they had a hand in creating these murals,” Hargis said.

The murals are slated to appear on walls in late April, coinciding with the 2nd Annual Plano Artfest (April 22).

This, as Hargis said, is bigger than downtown. It’s expected to draw attention from artists and art lovers nationwide.

How you can submit photographs