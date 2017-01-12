Seventy-Six Plano Musicians Selected for All-State Ensembles

The Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) has announced the selection of 76 Plano ISD students for positions in the coveted 2017 All-State music ensembles. Thousands of High School musicians across Texas began the audition process in the fall and a total of 1,778 individuals earned positions in these groups. Plano students represent 4% of the All-State positions, seven of whom are ninth graders in their first year of eligibility for this event. Band and choir students completed the audition process on January 7, while Jazz and Orchestra students were notified of their selection in late November. These students now begin preparations for three days of intensive rehearsals with renowned guest conductors and a concert before TMEA members on Saturday, February 11, 2017, in San Antonio. Congratulations to these outstanding musicians.
2017 All-State Band Members (16)
Jasper High School – Leon Chen, Jason Huang, David Park, Mukund Rao, Jenny Tan and Noah Yi
Plano East Senior High School – Vikas Barevadia, Matthew Farley, Hunter Fly, Dhvani (Annie) Jain and Jared Sanders
Plano West Senior High School – Kelly Dong, Sooyong Lee, Kaitlyn Li, Jason Smith and Daphne Zhu
2017 All-State Jazz Ensemble Member (1)
Plano West Senior High School – Nathan Eisenberg
2017 All-State Choir Members (16)
Jasper High School – Jack Forden and Vilasini Nayar
Plano East Senior High School – Brooke Bishop and Fahad Islam
Plano Senior High School – Brandt Coffee, Grace LaMendolo, Michael Nguyen, Hailey Wickstrom and Maddie Bouldin
Plano West Senior High School – Adam Christa, Lucas Clayton, Hallie Cover, Ananya Desai, Arta Fan, Allie Moore and Hayden Ponder
2017 All-State Orchestra Members (43)
Jasper High School – Jacqueline Jia, Shawn Ha, Seung Han, Yenna Lee-Gannon, Samantha Liu, Kevin Meng, Caleb Park, Hanna Sung, Kihan Sung, Jett Wang, Eddie Xu and Eric Zhang
Shepton High School – Albert Chen, Iris Lin and Andy Qiao
Vines High School – Ella Goeckner-Wald
Williams High School – Suzie Chang and Vincent Huynh
Plano East Senior High School – Van Chung, Cela Patras, Davis Pierson, Lindia Tjuatja, Andy Truong and Edward Zhou
Plano Senior High School – Alexandria Cui, Daniel Davidson, Patrick Hayes and Nisha Rajesh
Plano West Senior High School – Navin Ahire, Blake Aldridge, Kevin Bai, Alan Bouda, Raymond Chen, Serena Cheng, Luke Fullington, Yue Lin (Cedric) Hu, Gahwon Lee, Kevin Lin, Mikey McNamara, Annette Tsong, Tim Wang, Alice Zhao and Matthew Zhao
About the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA)
TMEA is an organization of over 11,000 school music educators dedicated to promoting excellence in music education. TMEA comprises five divisions: Band, Orchestra, Vocal, Elementary and College. TMEA leaders carefully monitor the actions of all state decision-making bodies on issues affecting fine arts instruction.