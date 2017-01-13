Disney Star, Bryce Gheisar, to Host Red Carpet Charity Event in McKinney

Best known for his role on Walk the Prank, Bryce Gheisar is hosting a red carpet event at Moviehouse & Eatery in McKinney for his new Universal Studios movie, A Dog’s Purpose, to benefit Dallas Pets Alive! Patrons can reserve their recliners in advance online starting January 14th for two special screenings that will take place on January 28th.

Dallas Pets Alive! is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit rescue group dedicated to promoting and to providing resources, education and programs to eliminate the killing of companion animals. Dallas Pets Alive’s goal is to one-day make Dallas a no-kill city.

Bryce will be on hand to introduce his movie and Dallas Pets Alive. Guests will have an opportunity to play with adoptable puppies, mingle with Bryce and his family, snap pictures in the Moviehouse and Eatery digital photo booth and donate to Dallas Pets Alive!

Fans can also purchase raffle tickets to win an array of prizes. All funds raised through donations and the raffle will benefit Dallas Pets Alive! Moviehouse & Eatery will also donate 50 percent of all food and beverage sales (not including alcohol) during the two showings to Dallas Pets Alive. During the event, autographed copies of the book A Dog’s Purpose, on which the movie was based, will be available for sale.



Raffle prizes include:

Moviehouse & Eatery auditorium rental for a private party including the rental fee and tickets for up to 90 guests. Valued at $1580! Redeemable at any DFW location. (Food and beverage not included. Some restrictions apply.)

A year’s worth of Moviehouse & Eatery Tickets, valued at $576. That’s 48 passes given to the winner all at once!

Two $150 gift buckets featuring four tickets, two popcorn coupons, a $50 gift card, two Moviehouse & Eatery t-shirts and candy.

What: A Dog’s Purpose Red Carpet Event to Benefit Dallas Pets Alive!

When: January 28, 2017

Where: Moviehouse & Eatery in McKinney Craig Ranch, 8450 SH 121 McKinney, TX 75070

Tickets: www.themoviehouse.com

Schedule: