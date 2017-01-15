Krewe of Barkus: a parade of dogs in Historic Downtown McKinney

You’re reading that right. One of McKinney’s most adorable festivals is coming up in February. In Historic Downtown McKinney’s Mitchell Park on February 26, the ever-quirky, ever-adorable Krewe of Barkus will feature a dog parade through the streets, a costume contest with prizes, vendor booths and interactive activities.

McKinney’s Mainstreet event is inspired by the Mystic Krewe of Barkus which goes on in New Orleans, and was established to help abused and abandoned canines. This is a particularly special year since it’s the 15th anniversary of the Krewe of Barkus.

Start planning costumes now! The theme is dangerous this year: Barkus Gone Bad – A Salute to Our Favorite Villains. So whip out black capes and Zorro masks and perhaps your pet will win best dressed! This festival has a long and proud legacy; over 200 dogs have participated in the parade over the years while more than 4,500 spectators have turned out to marvel at the creatively costumed dogs. in awe of costumes, creatures and creativity.

Krewe of Barkus

When: Sunday February 26 | 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: 111 N. Tennessee St. McKinney, Texas, 75069

More: mckinneytexas.org