Theatre Britain presents: Will You Still Love Me in the Morning?

Theatre Britain presents the farce Will You Still Love Me In The Morning? by Brian Clemens & Dennis Spooner, opening on Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Cox Playhouse in Plano, and running through Sunday, March 5.

Jeremy and Celia return home from their honeymoon intending to spend a quiet week alone together. But it is not to be! Jeremy’s two bosses have accepted his offer to stay in the house while he is away. And they have each brought the other’s wife with them! Cue the mayhem as Jeremy and Celia try to sort it all out. Rated: PG13

Directed by Sue Birch, Will You Still Love Me In The Morning? features Bryan Brooks, Robin Clayton, Nick Haley, Lauren Ashley Hearn, Jake Shanahan, Shea Smitherman and Kim Winnubst. Set design by Darryl P Clement, lighting design by H Bart McGeehon, costume design by Shanna Gobin, wigs and hair by Don Hall, properties design by Joey Dietz and with original music by Aaron Fryklund.

Will You Still Love Me In The Morning?

When: February 10 – March 5

Fridays at 8pm

Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm

Sundays at 2:30pm

Pay what you can preview: Thursday, February 9

Where: Cox Playhouse | 1517 H. Ave., Plano, Texas 75074

Free parking off G Avenue

Tickets

Adults | $23

Students/Seniors | $18

10% discount for parties of 10 or more

Box Office: 972.490.4202 | theatre-britain.com (No online booking fees)

Brian Clemens (1931-2015) created and wrote the classic TV series The Avengers, Thriller and The Professionals. His film credits include the Hammer Horror classics Dr Jekyll And Sister Hyde and Captain Kronos-Vampire Hunter (both of which he produced and the latter of which he also directed). He also wrote teleplays for the American series Darkroom, Remington Steele, The Father Dowling Mysteries, Perry Mason and Diagnosis: Murder. He was appointed OBE in 2010. (Source: Berlin Associates and The Daily Telegraph)

Dennis Spooner (1932-1986). Work includes TV scripts for Fireball XL5, Stingray, Thunderbirds, Doctor Who, Man In A Suitcase, Department S, The Champions, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), Space 1999 and Coronation Street. For the stage, he wrote A Sting In The Tail and Anybody For Murder?, both with Brian Clemens.