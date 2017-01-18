Award Winning Actor Alan Cumming will entertain guests at an Evening of Hope Gala

Hope’s Door New Beginning Center is excited to have Broadway and television star Alan Cumming sing at the 30th Anniversary Gala, Saturday, February 25, 2017.

Honorary Chairman, Chef Kenny Bowers founder of Kenny’s Restaurants, Gala Chair, Kim Woodard, and the Gala Committee are hosting a VIP Reception for sponsors to meet Alan Cumming, a silent auction, a seated dinner, live auction, and a performance by Mr. Cumming at the Hotel InterContinental Dallas in Addison.

Alan Cumming’s prestigious career includes a Tony Award winning performance as the Master of Ceremonies in Cabaret, leading roles in Hamlet, Broadway’s The Threepenny Opera, film roles in Emma, GoldenEye, the Spy Kids trilogy, and X2: X-Men United. He also introduces Masterpiece Mystery! for PBS and appeared on CBS’s The Good Wife, for which he was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards.

“We are looking forward to an exciting evening as we also bring attention to the issue of intimate partner and family violence while also raising funds for our client’s needs,” said Jim Malatich, CEO of Hope’s Door New Beginning Center. “With the growth North Texas is experiencing, our Outreach Offices and Shelters are seeing an increase in demand for emergency shelter and continued services that we provide. Events like this allow us to share the message and provide a beautiful evening of entertainment.”

Sponsors include Mercury One, Inc., Presenting Sponsor, Rent-A- Center, Silent Auction Sponsor, Lennox Women’s Business Council, VIP Reception Sponsor, and Medical City Frisco, Emerson Process Management as Partner Sponsors. Corporate Table sponsors are Frost Bank, Fujitsu Network Communications, Hall Group, and Toyota Financial Services. Host Committee members are Rhonda Aicklen, Susan Brown, Angela Pena and Richard Ward, Alex Cantaboni, Lisa and Clay Cooley, Ann and Tom Dunham, Suzanne and Michael Grishman, Stephanie and; Shane Funk, Tracie Gusola, Melissa and Tommy Randle, Holly and Ray Signorelli, and Donna and Mark Sprunger.

An Evening of Hope with Alan Cumming

When: Saturday, February 25 | 6-11 p.m.

Where: Hotel InterContinental Dallas | 15201 Dallas Parkway, Addison, Texas 75001

Tickets: Individual tickets are $175 and can be purchased at hdnbc.org

About Hope’s Door New Beginning Center: Provides intervention and prevention services, along with emergency shelter to individuals and families affected by intimate partner and family violence. Educational opportunities and intervention programs are available to the community.

Hope’s Door New Beginning Center outreach offices: 860 F Ave., Ste. 100, Plano, Texas 75074 | 218 N. 10th St., Garland, Texas 75040.

Admin: 972.422.2911. Crisis Hotline: 972.276.0057.

More: hdnbc.org