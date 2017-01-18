From March 3–5, be amazed by DFW’s third annual South Asian Film Festival. After an opening night party at the Perot Museum, the AMC Village on the Parkway 9 will be completely taken over by the Dallas South Asian Film Festival, a showcase of independent films that promote and celebrate South Asia. Locals from all over the metroplex will turn out to view a wide variety of short, feature-length and documentary films screened over two days for a deeply engaging, educational and inspirational experience.

The films selected for the festival tell many different stories with different voices, from living and working in America, to life in South Asia. This year’s festival is particularly special because it will premiere Doctor Rakhmabai, an independent film based on the bestselling book. An Ananth Narayan Mahadevan film, Doctor Rakhmabai tells the incredible story of India’s first practicing female doctor, a medical pioneer who paved the way in the fight against gender discrimination.

By advocating for and elevating South Asian voices through cinema, the film festival will serve as a much-needed venue for cultural celebration and education. Just remember that tickets sell out fast, so purchase them online at dfwsaff.com before they’re gone.

Dallas South Asian Film Festival

When: March 3-5

Where:

Opening night film and after party (March 3) | 2201 N. Field St., Dallas, Texas 75201

Festival at AMC Village on the Parkway 9 | 5100 Belt Line Rd., #220, Dallas, Texas 75254

More: dfwsaff.com | Follow DFWSAFF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more updates.