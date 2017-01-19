Food Truck Derby coming to Downtown Plano

A Food Truck Derby is coming to downtown Plano on Saturday January 28.

This magnificent culinary carnival will take place at Hub Streat, downtown Plano’s new food truck park! Hub Streat is not scheduled to open until spring, but they are so excited to start bringing great food to our Historic Downtown Plano arts district that they organized this pre-party to give us all a sneak peak into what we can expect.

This “neighborhood bock party” will have 13 different food trucks, live entertainment, craft beer and even a friendly chompetition!

Hub Streat is located at 1212 14th St, Plano.

Here’s the line-up!

FOOD TRUCKS

Chez Flo

Sandy Sue’s BBQ

Press Waffle Company

Oh My Kabob

The Guava Tree Truck

Texas Burrito Company

Gandolfo’s New York Deli Dallas

The Butcher’s Son

Cajun Tailgators Food Truck

Sssham BBQ

Ruthies Rolling Cafe

Yummy Spiedies

Easy Slider Truck

ENTERTAINMENT AND FESTIVITIES

– Todd Stewart of the Randy Rogers Band, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

– Lone Star Bottle Band, 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.