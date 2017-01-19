Food Truck Derby coming to Downtown Plano

A Food Truck Derby is coming to downtown Plano on Saturday January 28.
This magnificent culinary carnival will take place at Hub Streat, downtown Plano’s new food truck park! Hub Streat is not scheduled to open until spring, but they are so excited to start bringing great food to our Historic Downtown Plano arts district that they organized this pre-party to give us all a sneak peak into what we can expect.
This “neighborhood bock party” will have 13 different food trucks, live entertainment, craft beer and even a friendly chompetition!
Hub Streat is located at 1212 14th St, Plano.
Here’s the line-up!
FOOD TRUCKS
Chez Flo
Sandy Sue’s BBQ
Press Waffle Company
Oh My Kabob
The Guava Tree Truck
Texas Burrito Company
Gandolfo’s New York Deli Dallas
The Butcher’s Son
Cajun Tailgators Food Truck
Sssham BBQ
Ruthies Rolling Cafe
Yummy Spiedies
Easy Slider Truck
ENTERTAINMENT AND FESTIVITIES
– Todd Stewart of the Randy Rogers Band, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
– Lone Star Bottle Band, 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.