Show Your Creative side in DART’s student art contest!

Calling all North Texas students in kindergarten through 12th grade: Put your imagination to work by participating in DART’s 2017 Student Art Contest!

Local students are encouraged to use their imagination by incorporating DART into an original 11-by 17-inch poster design, laid out horizontally, to be eligible to win $1,000 or other great prizes.

Use crayons, paint, markers, colored pencils or digital art to convey this year’s theme: “The adventure starts here.”

A Best of Show winner will be selected from all K-12 entries. Other prizes will be awarded to first-place winners and runner-ups in different grade-level categories. In addition, winners will have their artwork featured on DART’s website, and the artwork of first-place winners in the middle and high school categories will be featured at DART rail stations and inside DART trains.

Entries are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2016 and should be mailed or personally delivered to:

Jessica D. Lennon

DART’s Transit Education Program

2017 Student Art Contest

Dallas Area Rapid Transit

1401 Pacific Ave.

P.O. Box 660163

Dallas, TX 75266-0163

Winners will be announced in March and all artwork becomes the property of DART and may be used with appropriate credit to the artist. Students who submit their artwork early will receive a special prize!

For complete contest details, visit DART.org/artcontest.