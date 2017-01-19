The 30th Annual Mardi Gras Casino Night

Are you looking for something fun to on Saturday, February 25? Then look no further and buy your tickets for the Plano Metro Rotary’s annual Mardi Gras Casino Night, a night of light-hearted gambling in the name of a good cause. Gambling play money is included in the purchase of your tickets, so try your hand at Craps, Roulette, Black Jack, Texas Hold ‘Em and even slot machines.

Now celebrating its 30th year, the Mardi Gras Casino Night is the Plano Metro Rotary Club’s sole fundraiser. Money raised benefits the many community projects supported by the Plano Metro Rotary Club such as scholarships, Leadership Plano, Samaritan Inn, Hopes Door, Plano Santa’s, CPS Adoption, and many more.

Mardi Gras Casino Night by the Plano Metro Rotary

When: Saturday February 25 | 7-11 p.m.

Where: Gleneagles Country Club | 5401 W. Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093

(Valet & self-parking available)

Dress Code: Country club casual to cocktail attire

Purchasing Tickets: Tickets are $60 ($75 at door) each and can be purchased from any Plano Metro Rotary Club member or online (click here).

Event Tickets Include: 2 drink tickets, hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, plus gambling play money

More: 501auctions.com/planometrorotary