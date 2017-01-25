Recipe: Chicken Tortilla Soup

It took me a while to perfect this chicken tortilla soup recipe, but it’s by far my favorite tortilla soup of the many I’ve tried. And a nice perk, the tomato base can be made ahead then refrigerated overnight or frozen until ready to complete the dish. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded & chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (4-oz.) can chopped green chilies
- 2 tablespoons canola or light olive oil
- 2 (14-oz.) cans whole tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro, or to taste
- 2 teaspoons each cumin & chili powder, or to taste
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 (14-oz.) can clear beef broth
- 1 (14-oz.) can chicken broth
- 1 (10¾-oz.) can tomato soup
- 2 cups cooked, diced chicken (rotisserie chicken is great for this)
- 1 (4-oz.) pkg. Crunchy Tortilla Strips (available in produce section)
- shredded Mexican cheese mix
- fresh cilantro, chopped
Directions
- Saute onion, jalapeno, garlic, and green chilies in oil until tender. In a blender or food processor, combine onion mixture, undrained tomatoes, seasonings, sugar, and Worcestershire. Blend until nearly smooth.
- Pour into a Dutch oven or large pot. Add the broths and the canned soup. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer one hour. Taste, adjust seasonings as needed. (At this point, the soup base can be made ahead.)
- If chilled, reheat soup base. During the last 10 minutes of simmer, add cooked diced chicken to heat through.
- Garnish each serving with cheese, tortilla strips, and fresh cilantro. Makes 6 servings.
Source: Barbara Walch