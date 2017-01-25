Dining In, Food & Drink, Recipes

Recipe: Chicken Tortilla Soup

It took me a while to perfect this chicken tortilla soup recipe, but it’s by far my favorite tortilla soup of the many I’ve tried. And a nice perk, the tomato base can be made ahead then refrigerated overnight or frozen until ready to complete the dish. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded & chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (4-oz.) can chopped green chilies
  • 2 tablespoons canola or light olive oil
  • 2 (14-oz.) cans whole tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro, or to taste
  • 2 teaspoons each cumin & chili powder, or to taste
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 (14-oz.) can clear beef broth
  • 1 (14-oz.) can chicken broth
  • 1 (10¾-oz.) can tomato soup
  • 2 cups cooked, diced chicken (rotisserie chicken is great for this)
  • 1 (4-oz.) pkg. Crunchy Tortilla Strips (available in produce section)
  • shredded Mexican cheese mix
  • fresh cilantro, chopped

Directions

  1. Saute onion, jalapeno, garlic, and green chilies in oil until tender. In a blender or food processor, combine onion mixture, undrained tomatoes, seasonings, sugar, and Worcestershire. Blend until nearly smooth.
  2. Pour into a Dutch oven or large pot. Add the broths and the canned soup. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer one hour. Taste, adjust seasonings as needed. (At this point, the soup base can be made ahead.)
  3. If chilled, reheat soup base. During the last 10 minutes of simmer, add cooked diced chicken to heat through.
  4. Garnish each serving with cheese, tortilla strips, and fresh cilantro. Makes 6 servings.

Source: Barbara Walch

