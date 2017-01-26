Hidden Gem: Into My Garden Tea Room

There’s just something about a proper English tea. I learned that during my time living in England so you’ll just have to trust me on this. A nice cup of tea goes a long way to solving problems as well as deepening friendships.

The best cup of tea, along with a proper English tea service, can be found at Into My Garden Tearoom. This lovely little spot recently moved from its long-time home in downtown Plano to the northern edge of downtown on K Avenue.

You’ve likely heard it said, don’t judge a book by its cover. Into My Garden is the dictionary definition of the phrase. Step inside this humble building and you’ll find yourself transported across the pond to a traditional English tearoom—with frilly tablecloths and mismatched wooden chairs, shelves chock-a-block full of ornate teapots and floral chinaware, boxes of tea and next to the door, a coat rack overflowing with fancy hats and feather boas.

I wasn’t wearing a hat for any of my visits, but I almost wish I had. As I took my seat I found myself surrounded by ladies in hats, pearls and long white gloves.

At the encouragement of our waitress (who was hilarious and reminded me of my very opinionated—and always correct—grandmother), my table ordered the Sampler. It came with a cup of soup du jour (tomato basil), a slice of quiche, New Orleans pasta (spaghetti coated with the lightest of sauces), and a choice of one of three cold salads. I opted for the Apricot Almond Chicken Salad. Everything was delicious.

I didn’t even wait a week to go back for Cream Tea with friends. If you haven’t had it—you must. A cream tea is traditionally served with light pastries and/or breads with strawberry jam (strawberry preserve in British English) and clotted cream, along with a pot of piping hot tea, of course. Into My Garden delivers the traditional experience, complete with scones and freshly made Devonshire clotted cream. For the inexperienced, clotted cream is very similar to heavy whipped cream and you put it on your scones along with the jam. If you don’t like your tea black, ask for milk.

The Cream Tea isn’t the only type of tea service Into My Garden provides. You can book an Afternoon Tea (a more filling affair, food-wise) or consider booking a special custom tea or party. It’s quite common to see groups enjoying a birthday party, shower or a child hosting a Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

Whether you choose to treat yourself to the Royal Tea Service—the ultimate afternoon tea experience complete with tea sandwiches, tea breads, scones, pastries and the finest china—or simply a cup of tea and a slice of quiche, you’re sure to have a jolly good time.

Good to Know

Into My Garden sells and caters all menu items in any quantity

Reservations are recommended and are required for Afternoon and Children’s Teas

On Sundays they offer a fabulous seasonal brunch

Into My Garden

1726 K Avenue

972.509.0292

intomygarden.com

Hours:

Mon-Sat: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.