Behind the Scenes of Our February Cover Shoot

Check out some shots from behind the scenes of our February 2017 cover shoot. It took several talented artists to bring this concept to life including our photographer, Alyssa Vincent, and make-up artist, Natalia Issa, featuring designer Kendall Falcon as our model.

