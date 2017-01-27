Check out some shots from behind the scenes of our February 2017 cover shoot. It took several talented artists to bring this concept to life including our photographer, Alyssa Vincent, and make-up artist, Natalia Issa, featuring designer Kendall Falcon as our model.
Behind the Scenes of Our February Cover Shoot
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business. Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.