Exclusive screening of “Lost in America” at the Angelika

See an exclusive screening of Lost In America, a documentary that will be taking the film festivals by storm in 2017. Presented by City House, in partnership with the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, Lost in America is a feature-length documentary from Director Rotimi Rainwater which shines a light on homeless youth in the U.S. This film is not for the faint of heart.

Lost in America is an all-encompassing look at this pandemic, highlighting issues like human trafficking, the foster care system, youth rejected because of their sexuality, domestic violence, abuse and more. It also examines what many organizations, politicians, and other public figures are doing (or not doing) to help these young people. Moving beyond politics, society, funding and bureaucracy, Lost in America tells the stories of our youth.

Lost in America also features Jon Bon Jovi, founder of JBJ Soul Foundation. Bon Jovi’s foundation has helped provide support for over 500 units of affordable and supportive housing in 10 states for thousands of people, including youth and military veterans.

Through Director Rotimi’s personal connection with the individuals in the film, get an inside look at who they are and what their lives are truly like. Explore the reasons why they ended up on the streets, the issues they face, and the things they have to do to survive. By illuminating their stories, Lost in America hopes to improve their lives and serve as a catalyst for change.

The film’s producer/director, Rotimi Rainwater will be in attendance, and there will be post-screening meet and greet and photo opportunities. Each ticket purchase is fully tax deductible and will support homeless youth in the DFW area.

Lost in America exclusive screening

Dallas: February 22, 2017 – Angelika Film Center, Dallas

Tickets on sale now: eventbrite.com

Plano: February 23, 2017 – Angelika Film Center, Shops at Legacy

Tickets on sale now: eventbrite.com

(Ticket price includes post-screening meet and greet and photo opportunity with the film’s producer/director, Rotimi Rainwater)

City House, Inc. (501c3) has been helping and influencing the lives of at-risk youth in North Texas since 1988. What began as a six-bed shelter in Collin County serving homeless teens has grown into a 48-bed multi-faceted organization that includes an emergency children’s shelter serving newborns to 17 year-olds, three transitional living homes for clients 18-21 years, and a Youth Resource and Community Outreach Center addressing the needs and safety of at-risk homeless youth and young adults aged 15-22 years. For more information on programs and services, visit: cityhouse.org

The Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance is a non-profit organization leading the development of an effective homeless response system that will make the experience of homelessness in Dallas and Collin Counties rare, brief, and non-recurring. Visit: mdhadallas.org