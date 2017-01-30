Dining In, Food & Drink, Recipes

Recipe: Italian Vegetable Soup

This recipe was given to me by a friend of mine with whom I regularly swap recipes. I can always depend on her recipes to be good ones! This is her delicious take on minestrone. It’s a recipe you can play with and add whatever vegetables you like.

Ingredients

  • olive oil
  • ½ onion, diced
  • 2 stalks celery, diced
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 cans chicken broth
  • 1 can Italian-style diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup sliced green beans
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasonings
  • freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • 1 can white kidney beans, rinsed
  • ½-¾ cup small pasta, cooked al dente
  • 1 cup chopped fresh spinach leaves
  • 1 cup diced cooked chicken breast
  • ¼ cup white wine

Directions

  1. In a little bit of olive oil, saute onion, celery, and carrots until softened. Add garlic and saute just a minute or two.
  2. Add chicken broth, tomatoes, green beans, and seasonings. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20-30 minutes.
  3. Add the white beans, pasta, spinach, chicken, and wine. Stir and cook until the remaining ingredients are heated through, about 10 minutes.
  4. Taste, adjust seasonings if needed. Serve hot. Makes 4 servings.

