Recipe: Italian Vegetable Soup

This recipe was given to me by a friend of mine with whom I regularly swap recipes. I can always depend on her recipes to be good ones! This is her delicious take on minestrone. It’s a recipe you can play with and add whatever vegetables you like.
Ingredients
- olive oil
- ½ onion, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 cans chicken broth
- 1 can Italian-style diced tomatoes
- 1 cup sliced green beans
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasonings
- freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 1 can white kidney beans, rinsed
- ½-¾ cup small pasta, cooked al dente
- 1 cup chopped fresh spinach leaves
- 1 cup diced cooked chicken breast
- ¼ cup white wine
Directions
- In a little bit of olive oil, saute onion, celery, and carrots until softened. Add garlic and saute just a minute or two.
- Add chicken broth, tomatoes, green beans, and seasonings. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20-30 minutes.
- Add the white beans, pasta, spinach, chicken, and wine. Stir and cook until the remaining ingredients are heated through, about 10 minutes.
- Taste, adjust seasonings if needed. Serve hot. Makes 4 servings.