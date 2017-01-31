PLAN A SUPER BOWL TAILGATING PARTY AT HOME…

With the Super Bowl being a few days away, there couldn’t be a better time to dream about the perfect game day party! And if you are not splurging on the pricey tickets, you can still capture the game day spirit by throwing a Tailgate party right in your home/ backyard . Having said that, we don’t need tickets to the big game for a tailgating party at your home!

Here are some of my favorite tips and tricks for creating a memorable Tailgate party.

Selecting a Stadium Style game day menu..

Here is the most popular list of game day menu, served at many tailgating parties:

-Barbecue,

-Buffalo wings,

-Chili,

-Vegetables with onion dip,

-Hamburgers,

-Chips and Salsa,

-Popcorn,

-Cookies,

-Brownies, etc.

Salsa bar on ice!

When serving salsa, keep it chilly even on the patio by placing variety of salsa/dips on in a bowl filled with ice to keep them tasting fresh.

Pour better drinks

Take your refreshments to the next level. For many football fans, beer is a game-day necessity and serving this classic STUBBORN root beer and pH balanced LIFEWTR, in my opinion is an inventive way to serve the game night beverages.

Pretty your tailgating buffet

Add style to your buffet by adding football for an authentic stadium vibe at your party.

Hand out Favors

Serve popcorn in reusable football themed cups that the guests actually can take home as favors at the end of the night.

About the author: Avani Chokshi, a professional home stager, Interior/ Event decorator, as well as Fashion, Beauty & Decor blogger, creates memorable moments by making entertaining accessible and enjoyable for the hosts and guests. Avani believes that entertaining is at its best when done with an effortless and easy style. Check out Avani’s blog FashionBeautyDecor.com for more ideas and inspiration.