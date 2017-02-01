Join the Valentines Fun at Watters Creek

Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm is hosting fun Valentine’s Day activities for couples, singles, families, and children.

Little Cupid’s Corner

When: Thursday, Feb. 9

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (participants are welcome to come and go)

What: Kids are invited to Little Cupid’s Corner for a Valentine-themed celebration. The fun begins at 10 a.m., and guests are welcome to come and go until 12 p.m. Children will make an adorable Valentine craft to take home along with a Valentine’s Day treat. The project is geared for pre-school through elementary ages and is free to participate.

Little Cupid’s Corner is in partnership with the Allen Arts Alliance and takes place at Blue House Too located across from DSW Shoes on Market Street.

Hot To Trot – Valentine’s Carriage Rides

When:

Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 from 3 – 6 p.m.

What: Whether you want to snuggle with your sweetie, frolic on a family outing or make it a playful date with friends, everyone will enjoy the picturesque landscape in a horse-drawn carriage ride at Watters Creek. Rides are free and though donations are not required, they are accepted and will benefit the American Heart Association. Rides are on a first-come, first-served basis and depart on Village Green Drive near Z Gallerie.

My Jazzy Valentine

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 & Sunday, Feb. 12

Time: 2 – 5 p.m.

What: Enjoy the jazzy duo, Debbie and Eddie Crocetti, as they croon favorite jazz standards and romantic ballads. They’ll be located between Vera Bradley and White House Black Market on Watters Creek Blvd.