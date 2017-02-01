Newest Front Burner Restaurant at The Shops at Legacy: The Keeper

From the same management company that brought you Sixty Vines and Mexican Sugar, comes a new restaurant at The Shops at Legacy, The Keeper. This restaurant hasn’t been officially announced yet, but we did some digging ourselves and found new job openings on LinkedIn.com for The Keeper in Plano.

According to the job description for Chef de Cuisine:

“The Keeper seafood restaurant is a fresh, vibrant, casual yet sophisticated, seafood restaurant with dishes inspired by the cuisines and cultures of the pacific rim. With indoor / outdoor spaces, natural lighting, rum cocktails and an overall laid back atmosphere we are the natural choice for all occasions. The Keeper offers an open kitchen, active bar and a fluid environment for both intimate and fun dining experiences. Our comfortable look and feel makes the restaurant and bar the natural choice for all occasions.

If you have a desire to be different from everyone else, carve your own path, develop new recipes, recruit the best staff, and are always seeking to improve, come join the lead dog.The most talented chefs, purveyors, mixologists and restaurateurs collaborate with the common goal of bringing you the best of the best. We are seeking talented chefs to come inspire the team and bring a unique flavor to our menus.”

The job also calls for “experience in a high volume, upscale seafood restaurant a strong plus”, and “farm to table experience also a plus.”

We can’t wait to see what restaurant Front Burner’s brings Plano next!

The location is opposite of Mexican Sugar in The Shops at Legacy in Plano.