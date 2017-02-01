Top 5 Ways to Give Your Pet Some Love This Valentines Day

It’s Valentines for your pet too!
- Buy your favorite fur-baby a few new, safe and fun interactive toys and vow to play with him/her every day for a week (and then keep going!). Dogs need to be walked daily and indoor cats need to play “hunting” every day! (See examples below)
- Tune out from your electronics and tune in to your pet. Go high-touch instead of high-tech for daily playtime sessions with your four-footed family members. Your gift of time doesn’t cost you anything but will pay off big time by increasing the bond between you and your pets. Some pets even enjoy yoga too!
- Feed your pet the healthiest food and treats you can afford. If you have to go out to eat one less time/week to have more to spend on your pets’ food, and it is well worth the sacrifice. Remember, don’t ever feed pets food which contains any by-products, corn, wheat or soy. Good quality canned food has less calories and provides more moisture to your pet than dry food does and you will also notice quite a reduction in shedding. Our pets should thrive and not just survive!
- If your pet hasn’t been to the veterinarian in the past year, make an appointment to have at least an exam and some blood work done. The exam should include also an evaluation of your pet’s oral condition. Dental disease is the second biggest pet health problem. Most cats and dogs have dental problems by the age of five which need to be resolved as soon as possible. However, without having a set of dental x-rays done, the condition and health of their teeth below the gum line cannot be seen or diagnosed accurately. So, don’t just get the tops of their teeth cleaned! Your vet must see all of each tooth to ensure your pet doesn’t leave the vet’s office with tooth decay between teeth, abscessed teeth or a periodontal infection. This can easily go unnoticed without dental X-rays.
- Seek help from a dog behaviorist or cat behaviorist if your favorite feline or canine has behavior problems. A good behaviorist will work with you and your vet to resolve behavior issues. There is a lot of info online, but when a behavior specialist comes to your home and sees the environment in which your pet lives, a customized treatment plan can be made to address and resolve your pet’s specific problem(s) much more effectively.