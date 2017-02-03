Recipe: A Chocolate Dream

A Chocolate Dream is one decadent dessert, which is probably why I took “2nd Place Best Dessert” at the Best Little BBQ Fest in Texas, a Memphis-in-May sanctioned event, in October 2003. Note that it can easily be cut in half or thirds, and prepared the day before and refrigerated. If cutting the recipe down, freeze the remainder of the chocolate cake for another time. This dessert definitely says “Be Mine, Valentine!”

Ingredients

1 Devil’s Food Cake, made from a mix or purchased

Kahlua or other coffee liqueur

3 boxes Chocolate/Mocha Mousse mix

whole milk

2 pkgs. Heath Bits (save a half of a package for garnish)

1 tub Cool Whip (extra creamy), thawed

Directions