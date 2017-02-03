Recipe: A Chocolate Dream

A Chocolate Dream is one decadent dessert, which is probably why I took “2nd Place Best Dessert” at the Best Little BBQ Fest in Texas, a Memphis-in-May sanctioned event, in October 2003. Note that it can easily be cut in half or thirds, and prepared the day before and refrigerated. If cutting the recipe down, freeze the remainder of the chocolate cake for another time. This dessert definitely says “Be Mine, Valentine!”
Ingredients
- 1 Devil’s Food Cake, made from a mix or purchased
- Kahlua or other coffee liqueur
- 3 boxes Chocolate/Mocha Mousse mix
- whole milk
- 2 pkgs. Heath Bits (save a half of a package for garnish)
- 1 tub Cool Whip (extra creamy), thawed
Directions
- If baking your own cake, prepare it according to the package directions and then let cool. (If purchasing a cake that has frosting, scrape most of the frosting off of the cake.)
- Prepare the mousse using whole milk, according to the package directions.
- In a trifle or glass bowl, crumble one third of the cake into the bottom. Drizzle lightly with Kahlua or other coffee liqueur. Top with one third of the mousse. Sprinkle the top with Heath Bits. Repeat for two more layers.
- Top all of it with a thick layer of Cool Whip. Garnish the top with more Heath Bits. Refrigerate if not serving it immediately. Makes 8-10 servings.